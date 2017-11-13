Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Senate from Alabama, stands accused of sexual contact with an underage girl. The accuser says it happened decades ago, when she was just 14 -- and he was 32. (Published Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017)

Maine's senior senator renewed her call for Alabama senate nominee Roy Moore to withdraw from the race following an explosive report alleging sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Joining a growing chorus of establishment Republican lawmakers in Congress, Sen. Susan Collins cited Moore's statement and a radio interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity in which he denied the charges.

"I did not find his denials to be convincing and believe that he should withdraw from the Senate race in Alabama," Collins tweeted Monday afternoon.

The Washington Post broke the story Thursday after reporting the stories of a woman who recalled sexual misconduct by the former judge when he was in his 30s and she was 14-years-old, and three others who described him pursuing romantic relationships with them while they were teenagers.

"If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate," Collins had tweeted out the day the news broke.

Over the weekend, Moore announced he would file a lawsuit against the Post and that neither Democrats nor Republicans want to see him win a special Senate election.

Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell also said Monday that Moore "should step aside," adding he believes Moore's accusers.

Moore is running for the Senate seat vacated by now-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions against Democrat Doug Jones. The special election will be held Dec. 12.