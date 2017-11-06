Municipal elections are being held Tuesday across Massachusetts, and in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh is defending his seat against City Councilor Tito Jackson.
Both candidates are making a hard final push for votes in an election where turnout is expected to be low. And despite polls looking favorable for the incumbent Walsh, he isn't resting.
"I don't take it for granted," Walsh said. "We've made over 900,000 calls. We've knocked on 150,00 doors since the primary."
Walsh was stumping for more votes Monday at the Dominican American Coalition.
"What makes Boston so special is ... the diversity of our backgrounds," he told voters there.
His challenger, Jackson, is arguing he would be better for the people.
"I will be a mayor that actually listens to the realities of people here in Boston," Jackson said Monday.
With some polls showing him 30 points behind, Jackson still has faith in his campaign.
"The pollsters, the pundits, the papers — they don't get to say who runs the city of Boston," Jackson said.
The city councilor faces long odds Tuesday. No incumbent mayor of Boston has lost a reelection bid in more than half a century.
The polls open Tuesday morning in the city at 7 a.m.