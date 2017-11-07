In 'Trump Counties,' More Say US Is Worse Off: Poll - NECN
In 'Trump Counties,' More Say US Is Worse Off: Poll

Meanwhile, slightly more than half do not think President Donald Trump has a clear plan for addressing the country's major issues

    One year after Donald Trump won the presidential election, more Americans who live in those key counties that fueled his victory are saying that America is not doing better with him as leader, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

    A plurality, 41 percent, say the country is worse off now than it was when Trump first became president. Just 32 percent say the country is better, and 26 percent say it has remained about the same.

    Meanwhile, slightly more than half, 53 percent, do not think Trump has a clear plan for addressing the country's major issues.

    The poll of "Trump counties" was conducted from Nov. 1-4, 2017, just under a year since the election. The overall margin of error for 800 respondents is +/- 3.46 percent.

