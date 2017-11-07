Your Guide to Election Day 2017 in New England

Voters in Boston are deciding between electing Mayor Marty Walsh to another four-year term or electing City Councilor Tito Jackson, who would be the city's first black mayor.

It's election day across the country, and there are numerous New England races being closely watched.

Live coverage of the races starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Massachusetts, top races include the Boston mayoral race between incumbent Marty Walsh and city councilor Tito Jackson, the Lawrence mayoral race between incumbent Dan Rivera and former mayor William Lantigua, and the race between John Stefanini and Yvonne Spicer to become Framingham's first-ever mayor.

Voters in Newton are also choosing between Ruthanne Fuller and Scott Lennon as the replacement for Mayor Setti Warren, who chose not to seek re-election so he could pursue a run for governor.

In New Hampshire, voters in 10 cities will decide whether to allow the electronic bingo game keno in bars and restaurants in an effort to raise money for full-day kindergarten.

Some cities in the Granite State are also holding mayoral elections, including Manchester and Concord.

Voters in Maine are headed to the polls to decide if they want to join 31 other states and expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. It's the first time since the law took effect that the expansion question has been put before voters. Republican Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed five attempts to expand the program.

Lewiston and Auburn voters will also decide whether the two communities should merge to become one large city.

Residents of York County are voting on whether to allow the construction of a new casino.

Voters in Connecticut are deciding several key races, including mayoral contests in New Britain, Bristol, East Haven and West Haven.



In Rhode Island, three communities are voting on ballot referendums. Voters in East Providence are deciding on several proposed changes to the city's charter. A bond question on the ballot in Lincoln is asking for $60 million to renovate the high school. And in Scituate, voters are being asked to approve $4.9 in bonds to finance a new track and field facility.

In Vermont, there is no statewide election, but some towns are holding special elections.

Among them, voters in part of Windham County are considering the creation of a new school district, which would be called the Windham Southeast Unified School District starting in July 2019, and would be made up of students from Brattleboro, Dummerston, Putney and Guilford.