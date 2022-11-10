After Being Elected Governor, Healey Meets With Baker to Mark Transition

Attorney General Maura Healey announced that Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll will head up the gubernatorial transition, which already has a website with a job application portal.

Healey found time to meet with Gov. Charlie Baker along with other stops on her first day as governor-elect. After making history as the state's first female elected governor, Healey and Driscoll, visited Girls Inc. in Lynn.

"The message, I think, to young girls out there, and also to young people in the LGBTQ community, is that anything is possible," she said.

Gay and Lesbian Caucus Chair Arline Isaacson called Healey's win groundbreaking. Isaacson is celebrating another first — Healey becoming the first openly lesbian governor in the country.

"We will not have to wonder, worry, guess any more, like we did with Charlie Baker, what's he going to do on a bill, if we get an LGBTQ bill to his desk, will he support it or not?" Isaacson said.

Attorney General Maura Healey, now Massachusetts' governor-elect, met with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the transition.

Earlier in the day, there were handshakes and hugs with Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. Healey thanked the outgoing leaders for the quick invitation to start talking transition "To show what is so important in our system with elections and the transfer of power and to model that."

Baker gave a piece of advice for Healey.

"Get out of the building and spend time with the people of Massachusetts," he said.

Campaigning, Healey, a Democrat, closely aligned herself with the popular Republican. Now, Republicans and right-leaning independents say they'll be watching to see if Healey leads as a moderate.

"She was calling for tax cuts in the campaign. I'm going to be looking to see if she follows through on what she campaigned on," said Virginia Buckingham, a former chief of staff to Gov. William Weld and Gov. Paul Cellucci, both Republicans.

Healey read notes from the girls and underscored her pledge to be a governor for everyone while speaking at Girls Inc.

"In us, you will have people who will see you, who will listen to you, who will hear you and try to find ways day in and day out, working really hard with our teams, to deliver results for you and for your families," she said.

Baker says he will open briefings on the budget and meetings on winter weather and disaster preps for members of the Healey team to get the transition started.