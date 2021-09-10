As Candidates for Boston Mayor Sprint to Election Day, It's ‘a Race for Second Place'

Mayor Kim Janey was in Jamaica Plain Friday accepting the endorsement of Latinx community leaders, feeling good about her position heading into Tuesday's preliminary election for mayor.

"We've done a lot of great work together. And I want to continue this work with all of the residents in every single neighborhood in Boston," she said.

As polls show City Councilor Michelle Wu with a commanding lead heading into the election -- where the top two finishers advance to the final in November -- UMass Boston professor Erin O'Brien described the contest as "100% a race for second place."

That second place cluster includes Janey and City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell.

O'Brien says, "It is anybody's game for that No. 2 spot."

Essaibi George has differentiated herself from the progressives as the only moderate, O'Brien said, making her the choice for many of the city's more centrist to conservative voters.

Asked if that's a fair analysis, Essaibi George said, "I try not to read the commentary. I'm focused on the work."

Her Friday day included a stop at the Maria Sanchez House for seniors, where she said, "It is amazing that we're in these last final days. I feel good. I feel strong."

Campbell was visiting places of worship Friday, including a Dorchester mosque.

"I'm coming of course to participate and worship, but also to engage with constituents and residents here," she said.

Campbell, who got the endorsement of The Boston Globe, is hoping her recent surge carries through Tuesday.

"We have four days to go. Not slowing down, we feel a momentum in the community on the ground," she said.

Boston's five major mayoral hopefuls faced off in the first televised debate Wednesday night in a bid for votes as the upcoming preliminary election narrows the field down to two. The debate got a little heated when it came to police reform and the school bus driver shortage.

The debates and forums are over. The money has been raised. The ads have been placed.

"At this point, it's get out the vote, get out the vote, get out some more vote," O'Brien said.

The No. 2 spot may come down to who has the best ground game, including mailings, door knocks, phone calls and volunteers to help get out the vote.