Baker Says He Won't Support Fellow Republican Trump in 2020 Election

Last month, Baker criticized the president for refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, which prompted Trump to tweet that Baker is a "Republican in Name Only"

President Donald Trump and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker launched into a disagreement over their respective stances on mail-in votes on Friday, after Baker defended the use of it for elections.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wouldn't say Wednesday who he'll vote for in the presidential election, but he said who he won't support: his party's nominee.

After avoiding the question at a news conference on Massachusetts' budget, the Republican governor's staff released a statement saying he "cannot support President Donald Trump for president."

The statement from communications director Lizzy Guyton added that Baker "is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He'll leave the election analysis to the pundits."

Earlier, when a reporter asked Baker who he'd be supporting for president, the governor said he'd take a pass on answering. He also revealed he hasn't decided how he'll vote in November's election.

It's not the first time Baker has expressed opposition to Trump. Last month, Baker criticized the president for refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, which prompted Trump to tweet that Baker is a "Republican in Name Only."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed his deep concern Tuesday when asked about President Donald Trump's comments suggesting he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Baker has also hit out at the president for ignoring the advice of public health officials following his coronavirus diagnosis.

