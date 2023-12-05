Biden fundraises in Boston as pro-Palestinian protesters rally nearby

President Joe Biden was joined by legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor Tuesday night at a fundraising event at Boston's Shubert Theater.

It was one of three events in Massachusetts to raise money for Biden's campaign for reelection.

"We've got more to do," Biden told the crowd in a video clip shared with NBC10 Boston.

People in the crowd say the president talked about Israel, Hamas and the race for 2024.

"President Biden talked about the policies that he was going to implement during this next stage of the election," said guest Laqueen Battle.

The president arrived on Air Force One in the morning and was greeted by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

He attended fundraising events at a hotel in the Seaport District and then a private home in Weston.

"We talked about the dangers of what another Trump presidency and how much democracy is at risk," said Alan Solomont, who hosted the Weston fundraiser.

The final stop of the night was the Shubert. As the president arrived, a few hundred protesters were hoping to send a message.

"This is a pro-Palestinian and right to self-determination event," said Rachel Domond from the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "We stand for the rights of the Palestinian people to decide their fate, to decide their future."

Demonstrators called on the United States to stop funding Israel and to spend the money on domestic issues like affordable housing and health care.

But they were kept about a block away from the theater.

"We're very far away from the location right now, which is interesting," said Joe Tache, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "I think it's a reflection of how the U.S. president does not want to hear the voice of the American people."

At his fundraising events, the president condemned Hamas.

"Hamas terrorists inflicted as much pain and suffering in women and girls as possible," Biden said. "It's on all of us … to forcefully condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation."