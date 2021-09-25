Biden Likely Won't Shield Trump Records From Jan. 6 Investigators, White House Says

President Joe Biden will not shield former President Donald Trump's records from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by invoking executive privilege, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Asked about Trump's assertion that he would fight subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Select Committee by invoking the presidential power, Psaki said that decision ultimately lies with Biden.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We take this matter incredibly seriously," she said. "The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege, and so we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise, and certainly, as they come up from Congress."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.