Biden's performance at center of first presidential debate

The commander-in-chief navigated through meandering sentences that often verged on incoherence

By Matt Prichard

By Matt Prichard

From the outset of Thursday night’s presidential debate, it was clear President Joe Biden was struggling under the spotlight.

The commander-in-chief navigated through meandering sentences that often verged on incoherence.

Biden would find his footing as the evening went along but the damage was done, leaving Democrats across the country and in New England weighing next steps.

“I hope people will stay focused on the choice we have this November,” said New Hampshire Senator Jean Shaheen, “I think there will be discussions about what needs to happen next.”

“Joe Biden had a tough debate performance, it was tough to watch. I also saw Donald Trump stand up there and lie,” said Massachusetts Governor, Maura Healey.

Massachusetts State Rep. Michael Connolly (D - 26th Middlesex) wrote on X, “there is no way to defend President Biden’s atrocious performance last night. We have to figure out a way to stop Trump from winning the election.”

State Sen. Jason Lewis (D - 5th Middlesex) took a step further.

“It was really depressing, disheartening, infuriating,” Lewis said. “President Biden should step aside at this point, we should have an open Democratic Party convention in August and select a different nominee to represent us.”

NBC10 has reached out to multiple members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation for reaction but have not received a response.

