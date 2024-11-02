Bill Clinton campaigns in NH for Kamala Harris

New Hampshire gave a rousing reception to the "comeback kid" Friday.

Former President Bill Clinton reminisced about campaigns gone by in the Granite State while pivoting to the current 2024 election.

"I love New Hampshire," said Clinton. "I'm not running for anything. Heck, I'm almost as old as Donald Trump. The thing I'm running for is the future of my grandchildren."

The 42nd president is the latest in a slew of surrogates to stop in New Hampshire. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made his way through on Wednesday.

Republicans say they're perplexed by the string of out-of-staters.

"This campaign is not about all the Washington insiders and swamp creatures, it's about who's better for New Hampshire," said state GOP Chairman Chris Ager.

NBC10 Boston asked Ager if it would help for Trump, one of his family members or a top surrogate to visit the state.

"We've actually talked to the campaign, and we've said, 'Our people are already highly motivated. They don't need external celebrities to get them motivated,'" Ager said.

While they may not see eye-to-eye on much, both sides call this election critical for the country's future.

"Are you better off now than four years ago? Very few people can say yes," said Ager.

"Everything that you want for America is on the ballot," said Clinton.