Local
mike bloomberg

Bloomberg Seeks Inroads in Maine, Where Sanders Won in ’16

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
AP

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has emerged as the most aggressive campaigner in Maine, a state easily carried by Sen. Bernie Sanders in the last presidential caucuses.

Sanders is hoping for a repeat performance in Maine, but he'll need to withstand the charge from Bloomberg, a change in election format and a much more crowded field on Super Tuesday.

Candidates who've visited Maine include Bloomberg, Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Politics

Afghanistan 9 hours ago

Afghan Peace Deal Hits First Snag Over Prisoner Releases

South Carolina primary 11 hours ago

Takeaways From the South Carolina Primary: Joementum

Klobuchar addressed a packed event Saturday in Portland where she touted her ability to win conservative districts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mike bloombergMaineBernie SandersAmy Klobucharpete buttigieg
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us