Bloomberg Seeks Inroads in Maine, Where Sanders Won in ’16

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has emerged as the most aggressive campaigner in Maine, a state easily carried by Sen. Bernie Sanders in the last presidential caucuses.

Sanders is hoping for a repeat performance in Maine, but he'll need to withstand the charge from Bloomberg, a change in election format and a much more crowded field on Super Tuesday.

Candidates who've visited Maine include Bloomberg, Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar addressed a packed event Saturday in Portland where she touted her ability to win conservative districts.