Boston city councilors call for expansion of rat birth control program

Rat birth control is a subject everyone in Boston seems to have an opinion on.

A pilot program was conducted in Jamaica Plain's Hyde Square, and some city councilors want that program to be expanded.

"Some neighbors have said that they've seen a decrease, others have said that they've seen an increase," said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

"We've got to make sure we're doing something," said Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepén, who represents District 5.

The harmless pellets were placed along Cranston Street in Jamaica Plain.

Speaking Monday at a Boston City Council hearing, Inspectional Services Commissioner Tania Del Rio said data from Boston's 311 line showed the number of complaints in Hyde Square went up from 82 in 2023 to 154 this year.

Pepén argued Wednesday that the pilot program yielded some positive results.

"They did it for a year, and the number of reported sightings of rats actually decreased," said Pepén. "Although the reporting of 311 cases increased, but that's because people were more aware of the fact that this is something new happening."

Pepén would like to see the program expand citywide. Louijeune called for rodent contraception to be paired with other proven measures.

"As with a lot of our issues that we face in the city, it's probably going to take a number of different things," said Louijeune. "Carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, rat birth control, getting better at containerization of waste."

While that effort picks up steam, the Boston City Council plans to hold more hearings in the hope of diminishing the city's ever-present rodent population.

"This is an issue that pops up everywhere, that we're doing our best on this council to talk about," said Louijeune.

"Through conversation with our Inspectional Services department, I think that this is something we are going to use in a bigger pilot moving forward," said Pepén.

As the program is still in a developmental phase, they are monitoring it as the science develops.

Birth control is not part of the Boston Rat Action Plan which surveys the rat population in Boston's neighborhoods.