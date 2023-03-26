Bragg Pushes Back After House Republicans Escalate Oversight Into Trump Hush Money Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dismissed another letter by three House Republican chairmen seeking more information related to the hush money probe that could lead to an indictment of former President Donald Trump.

In a letter to Bragg on Saturday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil argued that Congress should be privy to documents and testimony in the ongoing investigation into a $130,000 payment made during Trump's 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“Contrary to the central argument set forth in your letter, this matter does not simply involve local or state interests,” the lawmakers wrote. “Rather, the potential criminal indictment of a former President of the United States by an elected local prosecutor of the opposing political party (and who will face the prospect of re-election) implicates substantial federal interests, particularly in a jurisdiction where trial-level judges also are popularly elected.”

Bragg, who had fired back last week at the Republicans for requesting his testimony before Congress about the investigation, pushed back again in a statement shared on Twitter Saturday evening

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com