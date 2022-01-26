gun laws

California City Approves 1st US Insurance Law for Gun Owners

The proposal aims at reducing gun violence in the San Francisco Bay Area city

hand holding gun
Getty Images

A California city voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance in what’s believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States.

The San Jose City Council overwhelmingly approved the measure despite opposition from some gun owners who said it would violate their Second Amendment rights.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The council also voted to require thousands of gun owners in the city to pay a small fee, which would be used for firearm safety education and services such as domestic violence prevention and mental health services.

The proposal aims at reducing gun violence in the San Francisco Bay Area city.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun lawsCaliforniaSan Jose
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us