Want to Vote in Mass. This Year, But Need to Register? Saturday's the Deadline!

If you intend to vote on Nov. 3, you have less than 24 hours to register to do so

By Nia Hamm and Eli Rosenberg

Early voting is well underway at polling locations in Massachusetts, with record numbers of people casting their ballots so far.

But if you intend to vote on Nov. 3 and you're not yet registered, you have less than 24 hours to do so. Saturday is the deadline.

You can register to vote by going to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's website. You just need a state ID, though you also have to be a U.S. citizen who is at least 16 years old and is not currently incarcerated. Full instructions here.

More than 2.1 million people in Massachusetts have either voted early or chosen to vote by mail, Secretary of State Bill Weld said Friday. More than 1.4 million have already returned their ballots.

That means the number of ballots cast 10 days before the election is about 42.6% percent of all ballots cast overall in the commonwealth during the 2016 presidential election.

But Alex Psilakis of the non-partisan, nonprofit MassVOTE, which tries to boost voter turnout, said that while turnout in the suburbs is high, more urban communities are seeing lower early voter turnout. That’s something they’re trying to change.

"If you look at the numbers, you realize the turnout is kind of skewed," Psilakis said. "The suburban communities are seeing really really high turnout, while urban communities like Boston, Worcester and Brockton are seeing much lower turnout."

MassVOTE says it believes we’re seeing record numbers of voting not only because of the competitive races, like the presidential election, but because voting has been made easier than ever before.

With 28.1 million votes already cast, nearly five times the number of people have voted so far in the 2020 election than at this time in 2016. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain explains what this surge in early voting means for the presidential race.

