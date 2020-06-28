Biden, Trump Campaigns Release Staff Diversity Data

Following pressure to disclose the number of minorities on their staffs, the campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump released diversity statistics Saturday that show less than half their senior teams are made up of people of color.

In a summary of staff data obtained by NBC News, the Biden campaign disclosed that 35 percent of the full-time staff and 36 percent of senior advisors are people of color. The campaign did not break down statistics based on race and ethnicity.

After the Biden campaign revealed its numbers, the Trump campaign followed, announcing that 25 percent of its senior staff are people of color but declining to provide information for all full-time staff.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com