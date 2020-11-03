In NH, Sununu Seeks to Defeat Democratic Challenger

New Hampshire’s governor, a U.S. senator, and its two House members sought another term during the general election Tuesday. Here is a summary of those races on the ballot:

President:

President Donald Trump is trying to win a state he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016, this time facing former Vice President Joe Biden, who finished fifth in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary in February.

US Senate:

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat seeking a third term, faces Republican Corky Messner and Libertarian Justin O’Donnell. Shaheen was the first woman in U.S. history to serve as both governor and senator. Messner, a U.S. Army veteran and attorney, is a newcomer to both the state and politics who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Governor:

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu faces Democrat Dan Feltes and Libertarian Darryl Perry in his bid for a third term. Feltes has represented Concord in the state Senate for six years, where he saw some of his key initiatives blocked by Sununu’s vetoes.

1st Congressional District:

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a freshman Democrat, is facing a challenge from Republican Matt Mowers and Libertarian Zachary Dumont. Pappas, who made history in 2018 by becoming the state’s first openly gay member of Congress, was a state lawmaker and his family runs a popular restaurant in Manchester. Mowers, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and briefly worked in his administration’s State Department, moved to New Hampshire last year. Mowers ran former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 2016 presidential primary campaign in New Hampshire and was the executive director of the New Hampshire GOP from 2013 to 2015.

2nd Congressional District:

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat, is seeking her fifth term in office. She faces Republican challenger Steve Negron in a rematch of the 2018 race, and Libertarian Andrew Olding. Negron runs a defense consulting firm and served one term in the New Hampshire House.

Statehouse:

In the Democrat-controlled Legislature, all 400 state House seats and 24 Senate seats are on the ballot. After four years of Republican control, Democrats won majorities in both chambers in 2018. Heading into the election, Democrats held 230 House seats, Republicans held 157 and there were 13 vacancies. In the Senate, Democrats outnumbered Republicans 14-10.