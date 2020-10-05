Markey, O'Connor to Face Off in Senate Debate Monday

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and his Republican challenger, attorney Kevin O'Connor, will face off in a debate on Monday night.

The debate is the only general election debate scheduled between the two candidates after Markey, the longest-serving member of Congress in Massachusetts, defeated his primary challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III last month. O'Connor won a low-key GOP Senate primary against Shiva Ayyadurai, who ran a failed campaign for Senate in 2018.

The virtual debate, hosted by GBH News and moderated by Jim Braude and Margery Eagan, will be held via Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. The candidates will be distanced during the debate.

Markey tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of the debate, his campaign announced Sunday.

O'Connor was canvassing in Springfield Sunday. When asked whether O'Connor was tested ahead of the event, spokeswoman Kelli O'Hara said, "We fulfilled all requirements that GBH set forward and we will continue to do so."

After the results of the primary were called, O'Connor dared Markey to a debate in his own hometown. Markey characterized his opponent as an "ardent Trump supporter," at the time, though noted that he didn't know much about O'Connor.

State House News Service contributed to this report.