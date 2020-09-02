Race to Replace Rep. Joe Kennedy III Down to Two Candidates

The race to fill the seat left vacant by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts' Fourth Congressional District remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

The top two in the crowd of candidates -- Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss -- were nearly tied with about 22% of the vote each. Auchincloss was leading by almost 1,000 votes with 89% of the precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Seven Democratic candidates sought to replace Kennedy, who opted not to seek reelection and instead challenge Sen. Ed Markey in the U.S. Senate primary. Markey defeated Kennedy, setting the stage for another possible six-year term and marking the first time a Kennedy has lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

Neither Mermell, a progressive former business group leader, nor Auchincloss, a Newton City Councilor, spoke Tuesday night. Instead, they issued statements urging that all the votes be counted.

More than 900,000 people voted in the primary before the polls opened Tuesday, but others went to polling places, where extra precautions were in place.

“While we always expected a competitive race, we are confident that our full-district campaign will be victorious when the results are announced," Auchincloss said.

“This is the first time Massachusetts has voted by mail and we believe there are thousands of votes still not counted," Mermell said. "We have a responsibility to see the process through and give clerks the time to do their jobs and count the votes.”

In addition to Mermell and Auchincloss, the group of candidates include Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman, City Year co-founder Alan Khazei, epidemiologist Natalia Linos, former Wall Street regulator Isshane Lecky and Ben Sigel, who worked for the Democratic National Campaign Committee.

Republican Julie Hall, a veteran, defeated David Rosa on the GOP ticket.

Mermell performed well in the liberal suburbs of Boston, winning handily in her hometown of Brookline and topping the ticket in Newton. Auchincloss, meanwhile, appeared to be performing well in the southern end of the district.

A candidate may request a district-wide recount if the margin of victory is less than half of 1 percent of the total votes cast. Both campaigns have three days after the primary before recount petitions are due, and those papers must be signed by one-quarter of the number of voters required to sign a nomination paper to qualify a candidate for the ballot.

In a normal year, that would be 500 signatures, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the signature requirements were reduced by the Supreme Judicial Court to 1,000 to qualify for the ballot.

State House News Service contributed to this report.