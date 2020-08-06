Kanye West

Republicans in At Least 4 States Are Helping Kanye West Gain Ballot Access

In this file photo, Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Republicans in at least four states, including a crucial swing state, appear to be helping music superstar Kanye West gain ballot access for November's election, actions that raise new questions about the hip-hop star's presidential bid.

West's bid has been marred by missed deadlines and faulty filings that have frustrated his efforts to make the ballot in enough states to actually win the presidential election.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

2020 Presidential Race 4 hours ago

Fact Check: Trump Ad Features Edited, Out-of-Context Biden Photos

Kanye West 6 hours ago

Republicans Push Kanye 2020. But Will It Really Hurt Biden?

But people connected to Republican politics have worked to get him on the ballot in states like Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois, NBC News reported. And his fledgling campaign did successfully submit paperwork Tuesday aimed at getting on the ballot in Wisconsin, a pivotal battleground state President Donald Trump won by about 23,000 votes in 2016, seemingly with Republican help.

"It's hard not to feel like Republican operatives are using a mentally ill, very famous rapper who is not going to be president because they think for some reason that it's going to take Black votes away from Joe Biden," said Jesse Lehrich, a Democratic strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016. "To the extent that people are using him for their own political gain, it's pretty gross and I hope he gets whatever help he needs."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kanye WestElections 2020
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us