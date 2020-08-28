Elections 2020

Trump Holds NH Rally After Accepting Republican Presidential Nomination

Governor Chris Sununu has said he will not attend the Friday rally but will greet the President at the airport

By Mary Markos and Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump is headed to the Granite State Friday for a campaign rally after the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Governor Chris Sununu has said he will not attend the Friday rally in Londonderry but will greet the President at the airport. Sununu emphasized, though, that the state's mask mandate for crowds of 100 or more would apply to the event amid concerns over the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, few in a crowd of more than 1,000 were wearing masks as Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president at the White House Thursday night, defying his own administration's pandemic guidelines. In his speech, Trump blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety.

Watch President Donald Trump’s full speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Pro Star Aviation, a facility in Londonderry near the Manchester-Boston Airport. The event had originally been scheduled to take place at another hangar near the airport, but the campaign announced the new venue Thursday.

The visit comes after the Trump campaign last month abruptly postponed a rally in New Hampshire, blaming the potential of inclement weather.

