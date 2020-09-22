Vice President Holds Rally in New Hampshire Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a "Make America Great Again" rally in New Hampshire Tuesday to highlight what the campaign called the Trump administration's "historic accomplishments."

Traveling on Air Force Two, Pence will arrive in Manchester, New Hampshire a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to his itinerary, before heading to the event in Gilford.

In his remarks, Pence will point to the administration's "pro-growth policies," which the campaign claims led to an unemployment rate of 2.4% in New Hampshire and 20,800 New Hampshire jobs, including 2,500 manufacturing jobs since President Donald Trump took office.

The rally will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the AutoServ Hangar at Gate K. Pence will return to Washington, D.C., later Tuesday evening.

President Trump made a campaign trip to New Hampshire the day after his RNC speech.

Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Democratic Party is holding a press call on the administration's "failure" to contain the coronavirus crisis ahead of the rally as the nationwide death toll passes 200,000.

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and NHDP Chair Ray Buckley will speak at 11:45 a.m., followed by stories from Granite State doctors, patients and business owners on the impact COVID-19.

The latest "Make America Great Again" event comes weeks after Trump held a rally in the battleground state where he lost to Hillary Clinton by less than 3,000 votes in 2016. The late August event drew criticism over the tightly packed, largely mask-less crowd despite Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask mandate for gatherings of more than 100 people in the state.

Buckley characterized Pence's visit as an attempt to "barrage voters with more lies," in a statement last week.

"That doesn’t change the fact that he and President Trump have failed to protect American lives and livelihoods here and around the country," Buckley said. "Granite Staters know the reality: six months into a global pandemic, thousands of us have lost jobs in the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression, and we are nowhere close to the end of this crisis."