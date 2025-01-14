When does Trump officially become president? What to know about Inauguration Day

President-elect Donald Trump will soon take the oath of office for the second time, returning to the White House and becoming just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland.

With the nation's 60th presidential inauguration just a few days away, here's what to know about Inauguration Day 2025.

When is Inauguration Day 2025?

Donald Trump's inauguration will take place Monday, Jan. 20.

What time is Trump's inauguration?

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

Is Inauguration Day always on January 20?

According to the U.S. Constitution's 20th Amendment, each presidential inauguration should take place Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. Then, the president takes the oath of office in private Jan. 20, and the public event is moved to Jan. 21.

Before the amendment's passing in 1933, presidential terms began on March 4.

Is Donald Trump's inauguration on MLK Day?

This year, Inauguration Day falls on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MLK Day, which celebrated King's birthday and activist legacy, takes place on the third Monday of each year, though King's actual birthday was Jan. 15.

Because the holiday wasn't established until 1983 — and because the 20th amendment was only ratified 50 years earlier, meaning Trump is only the 15th president to be sworn in since its passing — the two events don't often overlap. In fact, it's only happened once before: former President Bill Clinton's second inauguration took place Monday, Jan. 20, 1997, the same day as MLK Day that year.

Is Inauguration Day a federal holiday?

According to the U.S. Office of Personal Management, Inauguration Day is technically recognized as an official federal holiday, though only federal employees located in Washington, D.C., are given the day off.

However, because MLK Day is a federal holiday, many government-run organizations like banks and the United States Postal Service will be closed for the day.

What happens during an inauguration?

Typically, presidential inaugurations, which are planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, begin with a procession to the Capitol building, where the incoming president and vice president are accompanied by the heads of the outgoing administration for the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony is followed by the new president's inaugural address, as well as a signing ceremony, where the president takes their first official actions as the country's leader. The afternoon concludes with a luncheon, a Pass in Review — where the president and vice president review military troops — and a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

What will happen at Donald Trump's inauguration?

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has planned an extensive inauguration celebration, including a days-long lead-up to the actual event Jan. 20.

Monday will begin with a church service at St. John's Church and tea at the White House, followed by the traditional swearing-in ceremony, document signing event, luncheon, Pass in Review, parade and three inaugural balls.

Who is performing at Donald Trump's inauguration?

Several high-profile musicians will perform at various inaugural events, including country star Carrie Underwood, who will sing "America the Beautiful" shortly before Trump takes the oath of office.

The Village People, best known for their hit “Y.M.C.A.,” is set to perform at a rally before the inauguration and one of Trump's balls Monday night. Other performers will include country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Will flags be flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day?

Yes, flags will be flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day this year.

Shortly after former President Jimmy Carter's death Dec. 29, President Joe Biden proclaimed that all U.S. flags flown outside of U.S. government buildings globally be flown at half-staff for 30 days, a practice that indicates the country is in mourning according to U.S. flag code.

How do you get tickets to the presidential inauguration?

Tickets to attend presidential inaugurations in person are typically free, according to the JCCIC, though they're in high demand each year.

Each member of Congress is allotted a certain number of tickets to give to their constituents every inauguration year. Most Senators and Representatives begin accepting ticket requests a few weeks ahead of the event.

How to watch Inauguration Day ceremonies

Inauguration Day proceedings will air live on NBC and Peacock, with pre-ceremony coverage beginning at 7 a.m. EST.