Ed Markey Endorses Michelle Wu for Mayor of Boston

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is endorsing City Councilor Michelle Wu in the race for the next mayor of Boston.

Wu and fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George won the preliminary mayoral election last month, setting up a showdown for November's vote. The winner will be the first woman and first person of color elected as Boston's mayor.

Wu has been picking up key endorsements in recent weeks, including from Acting Mayor Kim Janey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Wu back in January.

Meanwhile her opponent, Essaibi-George, has the support of the police community, including former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. The city councilor's commitment to hiring more police was a defining stance for Essaibi George in Boston's preliminary mayoral election.

In a race where the candidates agree on most key issues, the issue has helped shape a progressive vs. moderate narrative.

Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George are racing to the finish of the Boston mayoral race, but whatever their political disagreements, they're not making the election political.

The pair met with Janey last month and agreed that a transfer of power will take place on Nov. 16, just two weeks after the Nov. 2 election.

Essaibi George and Wu will go head-to-head in an hour-long live general election Boston mayoral debate on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The debate, hosted by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN, in partnership with the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner, will be held inside a secure and closed studio at the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center.