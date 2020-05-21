Elizabeth Warren Says She Doesn’t Regret Presidential Bid and Is All in for Biden

Elizabeth Warren hasn't had much to say about her presidential bid since dropping out of the race on March 5.

After more than a year of campaigning, including an extended stint topping the polls, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts said the entire experience had been an honor.

Warren was asked what happened or what she might have done differently.

"I'm sure there are 100 ways I could've done every part of that better," she said. "But I'm not a bit sorry that I did it."

The Massachusetts senator told NBC10 Boston's Alison King about her presidential bid, the prospects of her joining Joe Biden's ticket and more.

If Warren has spent much time dissecting her every campaign decision, she is not letting on. Of more interest these days is her ranking on Joe Biden's vice presidential shortlist.

"This is going to be Vice President Biden's decision," she said. "And he needs the room and the space to be able to make that decision on his own."

Would Warren say yes if asked?

"Yes, but that's not the point," she said. "Look, I'm in no matter what. We need to get rid of Donald Trump."

Warren and Biden clashed in debates, including over Warren's strong support of Medicare for all. Biden supports improving on the Affordable Care Act.

In remarks this week, Warren said she wants to strengthen Obamacare while eventually moving to a single-payer system, prompting some to wonder if she was softening her position in order to be better lined up with Biden's way of thinking.

"No. I haven't changed my position," she said. "I still think that is the right place for us to get, but I understand the urgency of where we are right now … The Republicans are moving forward, even in the middle of a pandemic, to try to take away health care from tens of millions of Americans."

Some have suggested that Biden needs someone like Warren as his running mate to bring in the most progressive voters he will need to win.

"I'm just not going to crowd him on his decision-making," Warren said. "I'm not out there to campaign. I am in this fight no matter what."

Asked if she has been contacted by the Biden campaign to be vetted for vice president, Warren had no comment.