Ethel Kennedy to be honored at memorial with Biden, Obama and Clinton in attendance

The three most recent Democratic presidents will be on hand Wednesday at a memorial service in Washington honoring the life of Ethel Kennedy.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

President Joe Biden will be in attendance, as will former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The White House confirmed that Biden will deliver a eulogy.

Ethel Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, died last week at the age of 96. She leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren as well as a legacy of work for human rights and social justice causes.

The Washington service comes two days after a funeral mass for Kennedy on Cape Cod.

