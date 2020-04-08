US Navy

Ex-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s Trip to Guam Cost $243,000

He resigned shortly after taking the 35-hour trip aboard a Gulfstream 550

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly testifies during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee about about ongoing reports of substandard housing conditions in Washington, on Capitol Hill.
A trip to Guam that led to the resignation of former acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly cost $243,000, a Navy official said Wednesday.

Modly resigned Tuesday, shortly after taking a 35-hour trip to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and upbraiding the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier. Modly's comments were broadcast over the ship’s loudspeakers, NBC News reports.

Crozier had sent a letter to Navy officials pleading for help with a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship. The letter leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, drawing attention to the outbreak and generating a wave of headlines.

The cost of Modly’s flight on a Gulfstream 550 was first reported by the Washington Post.

