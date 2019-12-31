Local
Corey Lewandowski

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Lewandowski Won’t Run for Senate

The New Hampshire resident said on Twitter his priorities remain his family and ensuring that President Donald Trump is re-elected

By Hunter Woodall

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is passing on running for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire.

Lewandowski said on Twitter on Tuesday that his "priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS."

He said he is "certain" he would have won, though he noted that "taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order."

Trump had thrown his support behind a possible Lewandowski run in August as Republicans attempt to unseat Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O'Brien and Bryant "Corky" Messner are seeking the Republican nomination.

