Trump administration

Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel

By The Associated Press

Donald Trump with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable on Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP File

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

This is a developing story.

Decision 2024 17 hours ago

Trump expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state

Decision 2024 3 hours ago

Trump expected to nominate Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing for a possible forced exit under Trump

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpIsrael
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us