Former RI Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files to Run for President as Libertarian

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 23: Governor Lincoln Chafee speaks during the Democratic National Committee 22nd Annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conferenceat Grand Hyatt Washington DC on October 23, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian.

Online records show that the former governor of Rhode Island on Sunday registered the ``Lincoln Chafee For President'' campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party. He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. Chafee was then elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He didn't run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

