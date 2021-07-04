Geoff Diehl, Co-Chair of Trump's 2016 Campaign in Mass., to Run for Governor

Republican Geoff Diehl announced his campaign to replace Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on the Fourth of July.

Diehl, a former state representative who co-chaired former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in Massachusetts, made the announcement at a "'Freedom Festival,' hosted by the Western MA GOP Patriots," according to a press release from his team.

Diehl criticized state and federal regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic and their impact on small businesses Sunday. He also condemned Baker's participation in the bipartisan Transportation and Climate Initiative with other regional governors.

The press release did not mention Baker by name.

"Making sure Massachusetts is creating the best scenario for job growth is the key to a strong recovery because keeping people on enhanced unemployment is not the answer," Diehl said.

Earlier this year, Baker supported the impeachment of Trump for incitement of insurrection after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the transfer of power to President Joe Biden. According to the Boston Herald, Diehl said Baker should "retract his stance."

Diehl previously ran for statewide office in 2018 in an effort to unseat Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He lost to her by a margin of more than 24 points.

Prior to his Senate run, Diehl spent seven years in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Baker has not yet said if he will run for a third term. On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Ben Downing, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard University professor Danielle Allen have announced their campaigns.