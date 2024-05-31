How will Trump's guilty verdict impact his standing in NH?

The criminal hush money trial against Donald Trump has come to a close, with the jury handing down a guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts.

The decision sent shockwaves across the country, with voters reacting in key battleground states like New Hampshire.

"It's nobody's business what he's got in the bank, it's sickening," said one New Hampshire resident.

Many of those we spoke with shared support for the former president.

"There's more to that story than what it appears to be," said another Granite Stater. "I support Trump 100%."

For others, though, the moment was treated with celebration.

"Our neighbor comes running up and says, 'Guilty! Six counts so far!'" said another resident. "We got up and ran into the house. By the time we got in, it was up to 30."

Former President Donald Trump has blasted his conviction on 34 felony charges by railing against the justice system and other institutions fundamental to the country he wants to lead again.

Republican Party officials in New Hampshire also weighed-in, predicting the decision would benefit Trump in the long run.

"Trump will win New Hampshire. People are fired up, they're angry at the system, and they see Donald Trump as the antidote to that system that doesn't represent the average person," said New Hampshire GOP Chairman Chris Ager.

New Hampshire holds four electoral votes, a small number that could play a big role in the race for 270 this November.