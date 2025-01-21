‘Hurt and horrified': LGBTQ+ advocates react to Trump's executive order on gender

Among President Donald Trump's flurry of executive orders was a new rule proclaiming that the U.S. government will only recognize two genders.

While some local organizations are applauding the move in Massachusetts, others are supporting the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom fear what comes next.

The executive order requires "government-issued identification documents, including passports, visas and global entry cards, accurately reflect the holder's sex."

Dallas Ducar, Fenway Health's executive vice president for donor engagement and external relations, noted many people rushed to change their gender markers on federal documents while they still could under the Biden administration.

"As a openly trans woman, I was hurt and horrified that my own federal government would be so oppositional to my existence and the existence of millions of other trans people across the country," said Ducar. "It's sending a message that you are not one who belongs in this administrations vision for America."

Some of President Donald Trump's early moves are being met with legal challenges.

Jim Lyons, former chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, said he believes Trump is stating the obvious.

"Clearly Mr. Trump understands there are biological facts," Lyons said in a statement. "There are males and females. For far too long, Democrats have tried to force wokeness on our society and Trump understands that's yesterday's news."

Representatives with GLAD Law, which advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, said they received a 400% increase in calls to their law line with people asking very specific questions.

"This is an attack on the entire LGBTQ community," GLAD Law Executive Director Ricardo Martinez said. "But the Trump Administration is especially targeting trans folks by denying access to essential public facilities, school programs, anti-bias programming and protections in the workplace."

Fenway Health, which provides gender affirming health care, is now reaffirming its commitment to stand by its values.

"I believe that executive order does directly exclude individuals and says, 'you don't belong.' And I want to say to anyone who is watching who is feeling that way that you do belong," Ducar said.

Massachusetts Family Institute President Michael King praised the move.

"A Middleborough 7th grader named Liam Morrison was unlawfully sent home from school for expressing the same message that President Trump proclaimed yesterday: 'There are only two genders.' We are optimistic that this basic biological truth will become accepted again, not just by the federal government, but even in our own schools here in Massachusetts," King said in a statement. "The tide is turning."