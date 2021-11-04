Pennsylvania

In Lawsuit, Pa. Voting Official Says Trump, Giuliani Lies Led to His Heart Attacks

The official, James Savage, is suing Trump and his surrogates, charging their claims he helped "fix" the 2020 election led to numerous death threats

A Pennsylvania election worker who was falsely accused of rigging the state's election for Joe Biden is suing former President Donald Trump and some of his top surrogates, charging their lies about him led to numerous death threats and two heart attacks.

In papers filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Delaware County voting machine warehouse supervisor James Savage says his "character has been assassinated on a national level" thanks to the false claims made by Trump, his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis and others that he'd uploaded 50,000 votes for Biden. "The plaintiff did nothing of the sort," the suit says.

"Despite knowing the impossibility of such claims and/or insinuations," Trump, his surrogates and followers "spread, reposted, and disseminated these outrageously defamatory claims and/or insinuations against Mr. Savage, subjecting him to threats of physical violence, and causing Plaintiff to suffer .. two heart attacks," it continues.

