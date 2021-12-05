Iran nuclear deal

Iran Reneges on Previous Concessions in Nuclear Talks, U.S. Official Says

Iran’s negotiating position raised questions about whether the 2015 nuclear deal "can still survive,” the U.S. official said

JOE KLAMAR

Iran has walked back all concessions it made in previous negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal but is insisting on pocketing compromises from other governments while issuing fresh demands, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Saturday. 

Iran’s aggressive stance at the talks this week in Vienna with world powers, coupled with a “provocative” acceleration of its nuclear program, raised questions about whether the nuclear agreement "can still survive,” the senior State Department official said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

European partners at the talks and representatives from Russia and China were “quite taken aback” with Iran’s negotiating position, which seemed to reject the results of six rounds of talks earlier this year, the official said.

Iran chose to abandon “any of the compromises that Iran had floated during the six rounds of talks, pocket all of the compromises that others and the US in particular had made and then ask for more,” the official said. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Related

United States Dec 3

It Remains to Be Seen If China Is Really on Iran's Side at the Nuclear Talks, Researcher Says

Iran nuclear deal Nov 28

EXPLAINER: Can World Powers Curb Iran in New Nuclear Talks?

This article tagged under:

Iran nuclear dealIranVienna
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us