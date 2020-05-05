New York

Judge Restores NY Democratic Presidential Primary on June 23

The judge ruled it unconstitutional to not hold the primary, and said there remains enough time beforehand to determine how to carry it out safely

Getty Images

The New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled after hearing arguments a day earlier as lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary.

The judge said there was enough time before the primary occurs to figure out how to carry it out safely.

The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23. They cited the coronavirus as a reason to cancel the election since Joe Biden is now unopposed.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Andrew Yang is suing the New York Board of Elections over the cancellation of the state's presidential primary due to coronavirus concerns.

The New York State Board of Elections had no comment following the ruling, and said their legal team was reviewing the decision.

