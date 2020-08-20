Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Rep. Joe Kennedy in his Democratic party primary challenge in the U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts.

Kennedy is running to replace Sen. Ed Markey, with some recent polls showing the race is neck-and-neck. Their final debate was Tuesday, with Election Day on Sept. 1.

In her endorsement video, Pelosi echoed one of Kennedy's messages to voters, that he'll be an effective leader for Democrats across the country by traveling to help in other races.

"In 2018, when we took back the house, Joe campaigned across America to make that victory possible. He knows that to achieve progressive change you must be on the front lines, leading movements of people," Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi is a force. No one has done more to take on Donald Trump and build our Party’s future. Proud and humbled to have her with me in this fight. pic.twitter.com/xyMudb1ROB — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) August 20, 2020

She said that she is endorsing Kennedy because the times demand "courageous leaders" and that "Massachusetts and America need Joe Kennedy's courage and leadership in the Senate to fight for the change we need."

Markey has touted his scores of endorsements from politicians in Massachusetts and around the country, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, fellow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the mayors of Boston and Worcester, and The Boston Globe.