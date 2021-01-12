Latest Updates: Trump to Visit Texas Border Wall; Twitter Blocks 70K QAnon Accounts

With impeachment pressure mounting, the House is speeding ahead to try to oust President Donald Trump from office. Democrats are pushing first for the vice president and Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. If that fails, impeachment proceedings are set for Wednesday. Pence met with Trump Monday evening for the first time since the Capitol attack, and the vice president he has shown no inclination to invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment to push Trump out. President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that those who “engaged in sedition” must be held accountable. Trump is to face a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI is warning of more unrest ahead of Inauguration Day.

Full Text: Read the Article of Impeachment Against President Trump

Trump to Showcase Border Wall in First Public Appearance Since Riot

After days out of sight following the Capitol siege, President Donald Trump travels to Texas to trumpet one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration.

Trump will be flying Tuesday to Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S-Mexican border. The city is named after the San Antonio mission where a small group of Texan independence-fighters fended off Mexican forces during a 13-day siege. Most of them died but the mission became a symbol of resistance for Texans, who eventually defeated the Mexican army.

Trump's visit — no doubt a symbol of the president's defiance — comes as he spends the final days of his presidency isolated, aggrieved and staring down the prospect of a second impeachment after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Aides have been urging the president to instead use the days he has left in office to highlight what they see as the chief accomplishments of his presidency: a massive tax cut, his efforts to roll back federal regulations and the transformation of federal courts with the appointment of conservative judges. But Trump has repeatedly resisted their efforts as he has remained ensconced in the White House, behind closed doors, consumed by baseless allegations of voter fraud and conspiracies.

Indeed, the trip will mark the first time Trump has been seen in public since the speech he delivered to his supporters Wednesday, egging them on to “fight” before the Capitol violence.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks highlighting his administration's efforts to curb illegal immigration and the progress made on his signature 2016 campaign promise: building a “big, beautiful wall” across the length of the southern border — an imposing structure made of concrete and reinforced steel. Over time, Trump demanded modifications that have been largely rejected: He wanted it painted black to burn the hands of those who touched it; he wanted it adorned with deadly spikes; he even wanted to surround it with an alligator-filled moat.

Twitter Blocks 70,000 QAnon Accounts After US Capitol Riot

Twitter says it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the far right QAnon conspiracy theory following last week’s U.S. Capitol riot.

The social media company said Tuesday that given the events last week in Washington, D.C., it was taking action against online behavior “that has the potential to lead to offline harm.”

Studies suggest tens of millions of Americans now believe QAnon conspiracies, including unfounded claims about satanic, cannibalistic, child-exploiting cabals. And it’s creating dangerous situations for first responders and victims of actual crime. But Noah Pransky explains why logic isn’t the right strategy for talking to someone who starts believing irrational conspiracies.

The company says in a blog post that in many cases, a single individual operated numerous accounts, driving up the total number of affected accounts. It says the accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale.

“These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service,” the company said.

Second Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Lockdown at US Capitol

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, both announced Monday they have tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after the U.S. Capitol riot forced them to remain in lockdown with fellow House members who were not wearing masks.

In her statement, released early Tuesday morning, Jayapal called for "serious fines" to be issued to members who refused to wear masks in the U.S. Capitol.

"This is not a joke," the statement read. "Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy."

Watson Coleman is experiencing some mild symptoms while Jayapal said she is in quarantine and will continue to work.

Public health officials started raising the alarm while the riot was still happening about the possibility that so many people gathered in such close quarters could lead to a new outbreak.

Trump and Pence Finally Speak After Capitol Riot

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to have come to a détente after nearly a week of silence, anger and finger-pointing.

The two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation,” according to a senior administration official. It was their first time speaking since last Wednesday, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over certification of November's election results. Pence and his family were forced into hiding.

During their conversation, the official said, Trump and Pence pledged to continue to work for "the remainder of their term" — a seeming acknowledgement that the vice president will not pursue efforts to try to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office with nine days left in his term.

Pence allies have expressed outrage over what they have described as a malicious attempt by the president to try to scapegoat the vice president by pressuring him to take the impossible step of trying to block certification of the November election results by invoking powers he did not posses. After days of behind-the-scenes arm-twisting, Trump repeatedly singled out Pence during his pre-riot rally, wrongly insisting the certification could be halted as it got underway.

Trump then continued to tweet that Pence “lacked courage" as the president's supporters stormed the Capitol. Trump never bothered to check on the vice president's safety as Pence spent hours in a secure holding area with his staff and family as the rioters chanted about wanting to hang him outside the Capitol doors.

FBI Has Received More Than 70,000 Tips After Capitol Riot

The FBI on Monday said it has received more than 70,000 tips and other information as it seeks to arrest those who took part in a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The storming of the Capitol after President Donald Trump encouraged supporters to march there has evoked widespread outrage and calls for the president's impeachment.

The 70,000 tips include, photos and video, the FBI said.

In addition to the violence at the Capitol, two pipe bombs were left at the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters, which is nearby. They did not explode. The FBI released more photos Monday seeking to find those responsible.

More than 90 arrests of people allegedly connected to Wednesday's events in the capital had been made as of Sunday, according to NBC News' count.

Trump Issues Emergency Declaration for Inaugural

President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for the nation’s capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the leadup to and during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The declaration from Trump comes five days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify his defeat to Biden. Five people died.

Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of “last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump’s emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through Jan. 24.