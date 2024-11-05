Live updates: Follow along with Election Day 2024 in New England

What to Know Poll closing times vary by state. Make sure you are in line in time to ensure you get to cast a ballot.

If you run into issues while voting, contact the Election Protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) in English or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682) in Spanish or English.

You can watch special election coverage on the NBC10 Boston News Channel on our website, the NBC10 Boston app, or whatever platform you use for streaming.

It's Election Day, and we're here with live updates on your local races. Of course, we'll also keep tabs on the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

What to know if you're voting in Connecticut

What to know if you're voting in Maine

What to know if you're voting in Massachusetts

Voters in Massachusetts will decide on a U.S. Senate seat this year: Incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Warren is challenged by Republican John Deaton. There are also five ballot questions up for a vote. Polls in Massachusetts are open until 8 p.m.

What to know if you're voting in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, voters will choose a new governor as current Gov. Chris Sununu has decided not to seek reelection. It’s Republican Kelly Ayotte against Democrat Joyce Craig. There is also a constitutional amendment up for a vote. In New Hampshire polls are required to be open until 7 p.m., though some locations may close later.

What to know if you're voting in Rhode Island

In Rhode Island the key race is for a U.S. Senate seat, where Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse will face Republican Patricia Morgan. Polls close at 8 p.m.

What to know if you're voting in Vermont

Follow along as we take you through Election Day 2024.