Liz Cheney Launches New Hampshire TV Ad Slashing Donald Trump

Liz Cheney isn’t a presidential candidate — at least not yet. But the former Wyoming congresswoman launched her first TV ad of the 2024 election cycle in New Hampshire on Tuesday, warning voters of the “risk” of a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney narrates in the 60-second ad funded by her political organization, Great Task PAC.

Cheney does not appear on camera in the ad, but with footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol playing, she continues, “Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power … There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president.”

Airing in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state, the ad will coincide with the former president’s televised town hall on Wednesday at Saint Anselm College, just outside of Manchester.

Cheney was the No. 3 Republican in the House but was booted from her party leadership position by colleagues in 2021 after repeated criticism of Trump following her vote to impeach him in January of that year. Then, Cheney lost her seat in 2022 to Trump-backed Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

