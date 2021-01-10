Majority of Americans Blame Trump for U.S. Capitol Riot, New Poll Shows

After the historic attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new poll shows the majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump incited the violence.

The PBS New Hour-Marist poll reveals 63-percent of Americans think the president is to blame – making up that number is nearly all Democrats and a third of Republicans.

“Really the partisanship is slightly leaving Trump,” explained Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball. “The question will now be in how large of a number will those republicans leave what has been a stable base for the President.”

The same poll also shows that the country is split on whether Trump should be removed from office before his term is up on Jan. 20. Only 15-percent of Republicans support that move.

“You’ve got to remember, in the republican party, Trump is one of their own,” Kimball explained. “So, in the punishment phase, they’re saying, ‘Well, it was bad, but not that bad.

The House is expected to introduce articles of impeachment Monday.

“This was preventable, no question about it,” said Mass. Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch.

Lynch says the House will likely impeach the president for a second time and that the vote could happen as soon as Wednesday.

“Look, it’s going to pass the House, no question about that, the question is whether it will get the support in the Senate,” said Lynch.

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) discusses second impeachment of President Donald Trump. This after Wednesday's violent attacks on Capitol Hill.

The republican-controlled Senate would need two-third’s majority to remove the president from office. Kimball thinks that won’t happen.

“We’re seeing about a third of them wiling to come in and say, ‘Yeah, this is a problem,’ and about an eighth of them are willing to remove him, which is a higher number than we saw last time, but I’m not sure it will be high enough,” Kimball said.

If Trump is impeached and removed from office that could mean he would be barred from holding federal office ever for the rest of his life.