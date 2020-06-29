Donald Trump

‘Makes Me Sick to My Stomach': Military Families Disturbed by Report of Russian Bounty to Kill US Troops

By Alison King

NBC Universal, Inc.

While many Americans are disturbed to hear a new report that Russia offered money to the Taliban as a reward for killing U.S. troops, for military families, it is deeply personal.

Patty Houpt's son, Billy, served for a year in Afghanistan in 2010.

"'A slap in the face' doesn't even come close to what this news is like," she said. "It's so appalling."

Politics

Hong Kong 21 mins ago

Reports: China Passes National Security Law for Hong Kong

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

AP Sources: White House Aware of Russian Bounties in 2019

Billy was a captain in a bomb squad unit.

"It was a year I didn't sleep," Houpt said.

Houpt is especially incensed that U.S. intelligence has reportedly known about the Russian bounties for months and that President Donald Trump was briefed on the findings.

"And the fact that he potentially had knowledge of a bounty on the soldiers that he is in charge of, their destiny is in his hands, it makes me sick to my stomach," she said.

"The fact that the president did not react is a real problem for him," said Boston University Professor Joe Wippl.

Wippl, formerly with the CIA, says that if true, it is the type of news a president would typically immediately act on by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding it be stopped.

"The president seems to have some kind of warm feelings toward Putin, authoritarian leaders," said Wippl. "So I mean, a lot of this does not make sense."

Trump tweeted he was never briefed because intelligence officials did not find the information credible. But not everyone is accepting that response.

"He is sort of famous maybe for misspeaking about these things. So fundamentally, I don't believe it," Houpt said.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress are demanding the Trump administration release more information.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpRussia
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us