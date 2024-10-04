Mass. Auditor Diana DiZoglio walking 141 miles to promote Question 1

Along a tree-lined country road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Auditor Diana DiZoglio is using her feet to promote Question 1.

A 141-mile walk across the state is meant to draw attention to the initiative, which would allow DiZoglio and future auditors to dig deeper into the day-to-day of the legislature.

"We are simply trying to get access to the information that taxpayers deserve regarding how their tax dollars are being spent," said DiZoglio.

If passed, the ballot measure would expand the investigative power of the auditor's office to include oversight of the legislature.

Her efforts have been met with resistance on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers from both the House and Senate argue voters already have access to that kind of data.

"We get audited every year already, she fails to mention that fact," Senate President Karen Spilka told NBC10 Boston on @Issue in February. "As soon as that audit is completed, the Senate puts it on our website."

While those arguments play out, the daily auditing duties continue. Two years into the job, posted audits on the state website show 31 line items for both 2023 and 2024, with more expected this year as DiZoglio's office works to meet state mandates.

"Content of the audits is really, really important to us, and we do have a mandate to audit every state entity at least once every three years. We've been talking to the legislature and to the governor's office about reforming that aspect of the law," said DiZoglio. "My predecessor asked for five years in order to be able to conduct these audits."

That work goes on even as Election Day nears.

"Folks are fed up with that, they're fed up with not having access," said DiZoglio.