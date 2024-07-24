Mass. Democratic State Committee endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

The Massachusetts Democratic State Committee has voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

This comes as many Democrats are mobilizing around Harris, following President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid.

"The message is clear: there is resounding support for Vice President Harris from Democrats here in Massachusetts and around the country," Steve Kerrigan, chair of the Mass. Democratic Party, wrote in a media statement. "Our party is united, energized, and ready to defeat Donald Trump and J.D. Vance this November."

With President Joe Biden dropping his reelection bid, Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. Here's how New England politicians and voters are adjusting to the dramatic change in the race.

Earlier this week the state's party delegates also voted to endorse Harris as the presidential nominee. Leaders are calling on Democrats to embrace Harris's campaign and stand united in their support.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey, and U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have also endorsed Harris.