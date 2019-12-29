Massachusetts

Massachusetts PAC to Pay $45,000 After Excess Donations

A Massachusetts political action committee has agreed to pay $45,000 after making excess in-kind contributions to six candidates during last year's elections.

Campaign finance officials said the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union PAC made its largest contribution to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

The more than $23,000 went in part to campaign signs and bumper stickers. PAC contributions are limited to $500 to a candidate each year.

The candidates that received the excess contributions have agreed to donate the money to a charity or state or city general fund. The PAC's board members signed the agreement.

