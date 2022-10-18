Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll

As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on.

Massachusetts governor's race

Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on NBC10 Boston, poll numbers show Democrat Maura Healey holding on to her 20+ point lead in the polls.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo poll — which includes all the candidates who qualified for the November ballot — shows Healey with a 23-point lead over Diehl.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Healey has 56% and Diehl 33% in the poll, conducted with 500 likely voters Oct. 13-16. Libertarian Kevin Reed came in at 4%, and 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. The general election is Nov. 8.

"She has coattails," said Suffolk pollster David Paleologos, referring to the leads held by other Democratic candidates for statewide office.

When asked how current Gov. Charlie Baker performed, 69% said they approved of the job he's doing, while 25% said they disapprove and 8% said undecided.

How voters feel about direction of the state, and the country

Whomever wins the governor's race will inherit a state that most residents feel is doing well.

Asked if Massachusetts is heading in the right direction, 59% of those polled said yes, while 33% said the state is on the wrong track.

That result stands in stark contrast to Bay Staters' view of the United States. The same amount of people polled, 57%, said the country is on the wrong track. Just 28% said right direction.

Perhaps more surprising, the response to a question on the economy - 45% feel the country is in a recession. 22% say in stagnation. 15% believe we are in an economic recovery. 10% say a depression.

"We have 55% of likely midterm voters saying that the Massachusetts economy is in a recession or a depression. That’s pretty powerful," Paleologos said.

And a point on which Paleologos feels incumbents should be paying close attention. Along with a question on how concerned people are about their personal financial or employment situation. Just a month ago, 46% said they were very or somewhat concerned. Now 25% say very concerned, 31% say somewhat, 21% say not very concerned, and 20% say not at all concerned.

"Now it’s 56% - 56% are saying that they are that they are very or somewhat concerned about their employment or their financial situation," Paleologos noted.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, debated their qualifications to be Massachusetts' next governor Wednesday.

Most respondents were in support of Question #1, which concerns the "Fair Share Amendment" or the "Millionaire's Tax." It would create an additional 4% state income tax on annual taxable income over $1 million.

The survey found 58% of respondents in favor of the tax, 37% against, and 3% undecided.

On Question #4, which concerns whether to leave or repeal a new law that would allow eligible Massachusetts residents to get driver's licenses, regardless of immigration status, beginning next year. The survey found 56% in support of keeping the law in place, with 39% opposed.

Evan Horowitz, executive director of Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis, joins NBC10 Boston's political reporter Alison King and political commentator Sue O'Connell to explain everything Massachusetts voters need to know about each of the four questions on the ballot.

Massachusetts Attorney General

In the attorney general's race, Democrat Andrea Campbell had the lead over Republican James McMahon, with 50% saying they were leaning toward Campbell compared to 30% for McMahon.

Massachusetts Secretary of State

Democratic incumbent Bill Galvin is leading the race for secretary of state with 52%, compared to 25% for Republican Rayla Campbell and 6.8% for Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez.

Massachusetts Treasurer

Democrat Deborah Goldberg is leading over Libertarian Cristina Crawford, with 48% for Goldberg compared to 21% for Crawford, and 28.6% of respondents still undecided in that race.

Massachusetts Auditor

There are five candidates listed on the ballot for auditor: Republican Anthony Amore currently stating at 25.2%, Democrat Diana DiZoglio at 39.8%, Green-Rainbow Gloria Caballero-Roca with 3.2% Workers Party Dominic Giannone at 1.2% and Libertarian Daniel Riek with 5.4%