Images: Scenes from New Hampshire on Primary Day Published 8 mins ago Published 8 mins ago 6 photos 1/6 Mark Garfinkel Kimberley Guilfoyle (left) and Donald Trump Jr. are speak to a group of supporters for the president in Manchester. 2/6 Amy Klobuchar shares a laugh with her daughter Abigail after greeting supporters at the Webster School. 3/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Students canvas for Pete Buttigieg outside of Manchester’s Webster School. 4/6 5/6 NBC10 Boston Kevin Costner addresses the media while in New Hampshire in support of Pete Buttigieg. 6/6 NBC10 Boston Joe Biden gets ready for an interview on primary day. This article tagged under: New Hampshirepolitics 0 More Photo Galleries In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Strong Winds Cause Damage Across New England Strong Wind Causes Damage in New England