Images: Scenes from New Hampshire on Primary Day

Mark Garfinkel
Kimberley Guilfoyle (left) and Donald Trump Jr. are speak to a group of supporters for the president in Manchester.
2/6
Amy Klobuchar shares a laugh with her daughter Abigail after greeting supporters at the Webster School.
3/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Students canvas for Pete Buttigieg outside of Manchester’s Webster School.
4/6
5/6
NBC10 Boston
Kevin Costner addresses the media while in New Hampshire in support of Pete Buttigieg.
6/6
NBC10 Boston
Joe Biden gets ready for an interview on primary day.

