During the final night of the Democratic National Convention, a boy with a stutter from New Hampshire told his story of how Joe Biden, who also stutters, changed his life with some encouraging words when they met on the campaign trail.

Read Brayden Harrington's remarks as prepared for delivery:

Hi, my name is Brayden Harrington and I am 13 years old. And without Joe Biden I wouldn't be talking to you today.

About a few months ago I met him in New Hampshire. He told me that we were members of the same club: we stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became Vice President.

He told me about a book of poems by Yeats he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today.

And now I'm here talking to you today about the future, about our future. My family often says, “When the world feels better,” before talking about something normal, like going to the movies.

We all want the world to feel better. We need the world to feel better. I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time Joe Biden made me more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared.

Imagine what he could do for all of us. Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to, someone who cares, someone who will make our country and the world feel better. We're counting on you to elect Joe Biden.