NH Gov. Chris Sununu Files for Re-Election

Gov. Chris Sununu filed for re-election to serve another term in New Hampshire Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now more than ever, New Hampshire families demand their leaders have the management experience to get the job done without raising taxes,” Sununu said. “Before life as we know it changed, the Granite State had the strongest economy in New England and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. Bringing New Hampshire back is my top priority.”

Sununu's announcement comes a day after he detailed plans to let New Hampshire's current stay-at-home order expire Monday and transition to a "safer at home advisory."

The move on June 15 means several sectors of the economy can reopen and the cap on scheduled gatherings of 10 or less will be removed. Under new guidance beginning Monday, gyms will be able to operate at 50% capacity and amateur sports can move into Phase 2.

New Hampshire lawmakers met outside of the state house for the first time in more than 150 years to maintain social distancing.

Sununu also highlighted various accomplishments Wednesday in the state's battle against COVID as well, stating New Hampshire has risen to every challenge in the 100 days since its first confirmed case.

More than 5,200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease since the first announcement March 2. On Thursday, the state's health department announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. The death toll stands at 308.